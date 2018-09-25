Cops: Washington Twp. man stopped for tinted windows charged with DUI, pot possession

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Washington Township man is facing a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver marijuana after state police allegedly found a “large bag” of marijuana in the trunk of his car.

State police said they stopped Austin David Bowman, 23, of Washington Township for a traffic violation on Allison Avenue in North Apollo around 6:40 p.m. Sept. 20.

According to court records, the side and back windows of the Subaru WRX that Bowman was driving were “tinted to a degree which we could not see inside the vehicle.”

During the stop, police determined Bowman was impaired by marijuana and arrested for driving under the influence.

“A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded a large plastic bag of marijuana from inside the trunk of the vehicle,” state police said in court records.

The amount of marijuana allegedly found was not specified in a news release or court records.

Bowman was charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; possession of a controlled substance; driving under the influence; and improper sunscreening for the window tint.

He was released from the Armstrong County Jail on Monday after posting a $5,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing before District Judge James Andring had been scheduled for Wednesday, but was continued to 1 p.m. Nov. 7.

