Valley News Dispatch

Removing fire rubble could cost Harrison $50K

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
The rubble from a fire on Linden Street in Natrona on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Harrison is seeking bids for its removal.
The rubble from a fire on Linden Street in Natrona on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Harrison is seeking bids for its removal.

Updated 4 hours ago

Cleaning up the rubble from a fire could cost Harrison about $50,000.

A single building housing four units on Linden Street was destroyed by fire early on the morning of Sept. 15. It took firefighters nearly three hours to get under control, but no one was hurt.

The homes at 12 and 16 Linden St. were occupied; the ones at 10 and 14 Linden were empty.

Because of the danger posed by the building’s fire-damaged remains, township officials ordered its emergency demolition.

The debris remains on the site.

Commissioner Chuck Dizard said the $50,000 estimate comes from a contractor, based on how much it will cost per pound to dispose of at a landfill.

“It’s a public health hazard we have no choice but to deal with,” he said.

The township will seek bids for the work. Dizard said he expects commissioners to be able to award a contract in late October, with work following in early November.

Dizard said the township will have to pay for the work up-front. He said only one of the four units - 16 Linden St., where the fire started - was insured, and the township will work with the insurance company “to arrive at their share of the cost.”

The remaining cost would be split among the other three owners, he said.

“Those owners could be personally liable, number one,” Dizard said. “Number two, we would at least lien the property for that amount of money.

“The township will certainly get some money back from the insurance,” he said.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

