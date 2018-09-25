Highlands schools reopen after lockdown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highlands School District locked down all of its schools in Tarentum and Harrison for 45 minutes on Tuesday as police pursued a suspect, who was eventually caught and arrested.

The schools were locked down from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Students at the Highlands Elementary School and the Highlands Early Childhood Center were not allowed to go outside during recess during the lockdown, according to Highlands School District spokeswoman Jennifer Goldberg.

Goldberg said police told district officials the man they were chasing was not considered dangerous.

According to Harrison Police, officers were chasing a suspect on foot near the border of Harrison and Brackenridge.

“At no time were the students and staff in danger during this event,” said Substitute Superintendent Monique Mawhinney.

The district, however, locked down the schools “as an added precaution” to assure the safety of the students and the staff, a message on the district’s website read.

Details of the arrest of the suspect are pending.

Brian Rittmeyer and Mary Ann Thomas are Tribune-Review staff writers.