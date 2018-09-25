Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Accused Sheldon Park gunman in jail awaiting hearing

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 8:36 p.m.
Omar Sandling
Omar Sandling

Updated 10 hours ago

A Harrison resident accused of shooting a man Friday in the Sheldon Park Apartments complex was in the Allegheny County Jail on Tuesday awaiting a preliminary hearing on the charges against him.

Omar Sandling, 44, of the Natrona Heights section of Harrison, is accused of the attempted homicide of a 27-year-old man early Friday morning.

Allegheny County police Lt. Andrew Schurman said Sandling’s attorney was present when he surrendered to police Monday night.

Police didn’t reveal the attorney’s name, and an attorney’s name didn’t appear on court documents for the case on Tuesday.

Also undisclosed is where Sandling was arrested.

He was arraigned just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Sandling also is accused of aggravated assault, illegal gun possession and carrying a concealed firearm without a license. He remains in jail without bond because of the nature of the charges.

Police allege that Sandling and the 27-year-old man argued just after 2 a.m. Friday near Building 40 along Park Avenue in Sheldon Park, an Allegheny County-owned housing complex.

Police allege that Sandling shot the victim twice — once in an elbow and once in his back — after the men argued about a fight between children.

The shooting victim remains in a Pittsburgh hospital.

Sandling’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3 before District Judge Carolyn Bengel in Brackenridge.

Allegheny County Public Housing police Chief Mike Vogel said there are relatively few shootings at Sheldon Park. “It’s one of our best communities,” he said Tuesday.

He said he was at the location Tuesday to talk with residents and to reorganize a crime watch there.

According to published reports, there were fatal shootings in Sheldon Park in 2010 and 2011.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711.

click me