Crews to spray for mosquitoes in parts of Bethel Township on Thursday
Updated 10 hours ago
Crews will spray pesticide in parts of Bethel Township in Armstrong County on Thursday to reduce high populations of mosquitoes, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday.
The pesticide will be sprayed from trucks. It is not expected to have any impact on people or pets, the department said.
Work will start late in the evening. It could be delayed or canceled because of weather conditions or other unexpected events.
Certain mosquito species carry the West Nile Virus, which can cause people to contract West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain.
For information about West Nile virus and the state’s surveillance and control program, visit www.westnile.state.pa.us .
