Crews to spray for mosquitoes in parts of Bethel Township on Thursday

Mosquito control tips

A number of precautionary measures can be taken around homes to help eliminate mosquito-breeding areas, including:

= Dispose of cans, buckets, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or similar containers that hold water.

= Properly dispose of discarded tires that can collect water. Stagnant water is where most mosquitoes breed.

= Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers.

= Have clogged roof gutters cleaned every year as the leaves from surrounding trees have a tendency to plug drains.

= Turn over plastic wading pools when not in use.

= Turn over wheelbarrows and don't let water stagnate in birdbaths.

= Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish.

= Clean and chlorinate swimming pools not in use and remove any water that may collect on pool covers.

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection