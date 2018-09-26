Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
PennDOT plans work Thursday, Friday on East 10th in Tarentum

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
A vehicle leaves its lane to avoid the deeply rutted outside edge of East 10th Avenue in Tarentum on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. PennDOT plans to repair the road Thursday and Friday, which will cause a lane to be closed between Lock and Corbet streets.
Updated 10 hours ago

Traffic will be restricted on part of East 10th Avenue in Tarentum on Thursday and Friday, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Wednesday.

A single lane will be closed on both days. Traffic will be moved into the middle lane between Lock and Corbet streets.

Crews will be repairing the deeply rutted outside edge of the lane heading toward Natrona Heights in that area.

“The work will only be in the failed section - about four foot wide - and not the entire lane,” Cowan said.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

