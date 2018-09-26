Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Upper Allegheny expect to meet mandated deadline for long-term sewage plans

Tom Yerace | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 7:27 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

The Upper Allegheny Valley Joint Sanitary Authority’s engineer said required information for its long-term plan will be provided to the state by an Oct. 8 deadline.

Engineer Ed Schmitt of Gibson Thomas Engineering said information the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) wants is being compiled now.

“We have to have a response to DEP by Oct. 8 and we’ve asked all the communities to get back to us with information by Oct. 1,” Schmitt said.

He said the information being requested involves the measures taken by communities to reduce inflow and infiltration — the flow of storm water into the sanitary sewer system.

It is part of a consent governing the authority’s long-term control plan that deals with steps being taken to control pollution flowing into waterways due to overflow conditions at sewage treatment plants, especially during heavy rains.

Schmitt said the authority and its communities are under a mandate to capture 85 percent of the sewage flow that occurs during the year and under certain storm conditions.

According to Schmitt, the inflow and infiltration data DEP wants already was provided to the authority by its member communities: Tarentum, Harrison, Brackenridge and East Deer.

What is missing is that information from contract customers Fawn, Frazer and Buffalo townships, he said.

However, Schmitt said the authority informed DEP that all of that information was being sent to the authority from all of the communities it serves but somewhere along the way, there was some miscommunication.

As a result, he said notices about supplying the information was sent to the contract customers as well as member municipalities whose officials were surprised to receive them.

Schmitt said that miscommunication has been cleared up and he does not foresee any problem in receiving the required information and meeting the Oct. 8 deadline.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me