Upper Allegheny expect to meet mandated deadline for long-term sewage plans

The Upper Allegheny Valley Joint Sanitary Authority’s engineer said required information for its long-term plan will be provided to the state by an Oct. 8 deadline.

Engineer Ed Schmitt of Gibson Thomas Engineering said information the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) wants is being compiled now.

“We have to have a response to DEP by Oct. 8 and we’ve asked all the communities to get back to us with information by Oct. 1,” Schmitt said.

He said the information being requested involves the measures taken by communities to reduce inflow and infiltration — the flow of storm water into the sanitary sewer system.

It is part of a consent governing the authority’s long-term control plan that deals with steps being taken to control pollution flowing into waterways due to overflow conditions at sewage treatment plants, especially during heavy rains.

Schmitt said the authority and its communities are under a mandate to capture 85 percent of the sewage flow that occurs during the year and under certain storm conditions.

According to Schmitt, the inflow and infiltration data DEP wants already was provided to the authority by its member communities: Tarentum, Harrison, Brackenridge and East Deer.

What is missing is that information from contract customers Fawn, Frazer and Buffalo townships, he said.

However, Schmitt said the authority informed DEP that all of that information was being sent to the authority from all of the communities it serves but somewhere along the way, there was some miscommunication.

As a result, he said notices about supplying the information was sent to the contract customers as well as member municipalities whose officials were surprised to receive them.

Schmitt said that miscommunication has been cleared up and he does not foresee any problem in receiving the required information and meeting the Oct. 8 deadline.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.