Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Revamped New Kensington KFC set to open

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 11:54 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

The aroma of 11 herbs and spices will be wafting over part of New Kensington Saturday.

The renovated and remodeled KFC on Stevenson Boulevard in the city’s Parnassus area is set to open that day, Ron Hindman, chief operating officer for the KFC division at Ampex Brands, which owns the store, said Thursday.

It will open at 10:30 a.m. Its regular hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

The restaurant closed in 2011 and the building had sat unused since then. A second KFC in Harrison closed that same year; it has since become a Bob’s Sub location.

The new design of the New Kensington KFC , known as “American Showman,” plays up the history of KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders. Sanders died in December 1980 at the age of 90.

Hindman said there would be asphalt work being done Thursday, with parking lot stripes then going down.

“We look forward to being a great neighbor and another alternative for everyone in New Kensington with their food choices,” Hindman said.

About 30 people will be working there, Hindman said. They’re still hiring for team members and management positions.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me