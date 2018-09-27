Revamped New Kensington KFC set to open

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The aroma of 11 herbs and spices will be wafting over part of New Kensington Saturday.

The renovated and remodeled KFC on Stevenson Boulevard in the city’s Parnassus area is set to open that day, Ron Hindman, chief operating officer for the KFC division at Ampex Brands, which owns the store, said Thursday.

It will open at 10:30 a.m. Its regular hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

The restaurant closed in 2011 and the building had sat unused since then. A second KFC in Harrison closed that same year; it has since become a Bob’s Sub location.

The new design of the New Kensington KFC , known as “American Showman,” plays up the history of KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders. Sanders died in December 1980 at the age of 90.

Hindman said there would be asphalt work being done Thursday, with parking lot stripes then going down.

“We look forward to being a great neighbor and another alternative for everyone in New Kensington with their food choices,” Hindman said.

About 30 people will be working there, Hindman said. They’re still hiring for team members and management positions.

