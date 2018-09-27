Organizers hoping for fall weather for Harrison's second annual Harvest Festival

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joshua Nulph is hoping for more fall-like weather for Harrison’s second annual Harvest Festival this year.

It was around 80 degrees for the first event last year, Nulph said. He’d like more of a “fall feel” this year that will get everyone in a cozy fall mood.

The Harvest Festival is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 in front of Highlands Middle School on Broadview Boulevard.

“It’s one of the few days of the year we can bring our entire community together,” said Nulph, chairman of the township’s recreation board, which is organizing the festival. “There’s so much entertainment and enjoyment in one location at no cost or very little cost. It will be a great day to bring the family out and together and enjoy our community and the fall season.”

The festival will feature food trucks, music and games, bouncy houses, pumpkin painting, vendors, crafts and hay rides.

From eight-to-10 food trucks are expected, and 30-to-40 vendors and crafters, Nulph said.

The township’s fire departments will be there with their trucks.

A new feature this year will be a petting zoo, Nulph said.

Instead of one band as a main act, there will be two - The Trell Tones will perform in the afternoon, while Miss Freddye will close out the evening, Nulph said.

More than 4,000 people attended the first Harvest Festival last year, Nulph said.

“We saw how successful harvest festivals are in the valley. We saw how much good they can do for the community. Harrison Township didn’t have one, never to this degree,” he said. “We wanted to start one.”

The event is being sponsored by Natrona Bottling Co., which Nulph said contributed $2,000 to help fund the event.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.