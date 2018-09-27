Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Alle-Kiski Valley crackdown nets $600K in illegal drugs

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Local and state authorities seized more than 54 pounds of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs worth over $600,000 during a seven-month crackdown in the Alle-Kiski Valley and surrounding area, the state Attorney General’s Office said Thursday.

The crackdown, conducted by an Attorney General’s Office task force in collaboration with state and local police, resulted in 89 arrests between March and September, the office said. Authorities also seized 13 illegal firearms and $113,000 in cash from suspected drug dealers in the effort.

“Public health and safety crises like gun violence and the opioid epidemic require smart, strategic, and collaborative action by law enforcement,” Attorney General Shapiro said in a news release.

The release said the crackdown involved police from Delmont, Vandergrift, Frazer, New Kensington, Arnold, Harrison, Lower Burrell, Upper Burrell, Tarentum, Jeannette, Monroeville and North Versailles.

Shapiro held a related news conference Thursday afternoon at the New Kensington Police Department.

Wesley Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Wesley at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

