Pedestrian killed at Butler County gas station identified

The Butler County Coroner’s office has identified the man who died while walking at a Muddy Creek Township gas station on Tuesday as William David Kerr, 64, of Ontario, Canada.

He was a truck driver, an office spokeswoman said.

State police said that, at about 1 p.m., Kerr was walking in the lot of the gas station along New Castle Road when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 75-year-old Pittsburgh man.

An autopsy was conducted but not made public because the death remains under investigation by state police.

The investigating trooper wasn’t available for comment Thursday.

An initial state police report said the driver was backing up at a gas pump when he hit Kerr. The driver allegedly ran over Kerr and started to drive away before being stopped by other pedestrians.

The driver said he didn’t realize he had hit the man, state police said.

