Valley News Dispatch

Former employee suspected in Harrison Bob's Sub burglary

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
The Bob’s Sub location on Freeport Road in Harrison on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. A manager discovered the store had been burglarized early Friday morning.
Jim Nagle, a co-owner of the Bob’s Sub on Freeport Road in Harrison, on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Updated 2 hours ago

A former employee is believed to be one of two people who burglarized the Bob’s Sub in Harrison early Friday morning.

Co-owner Jim Nagle said two people used a hidden emergency key to enter through the back door of the business at 1713 Freeport Road around 5:50 a.m.

The restaurant was closed at that time and no one else was there. A manager discovered what had happened when she came in around 9 a.m., Nagle said.

A change box containing about $400 and a deposit bag with $600 were taken. An Amazon Fire tablet used to play music was also taken, he said.

They were out in 10 minutes.

“We think it was definitely somebody that was terminated from here,” Nagle said, noting that the deposit bags are hidden. “They knew where everything was.”

Besides what was taken, there was no damage done to the building.

Nagle said the pair - believed to be a man and a woman - unplugged the store’s security systems as they left, but the video and images captured by the cameras were not affected.

“It’s a poor move by them,” he said.

Harrison police are reviewing the surveillance video as part of their investigation. The department did not immediately release any video or stills, or provide a description of the burglars.

Nagle said the two people tried to cover their faces, but he thinks they can be identified.

The Harrison location has been open for about three years, and Nagle said this was the first such incident there. It is one of five in which he is a co-owner; other locations are in New Kensington, Frazer, Indiana, Pa. and downtown Pittsburgh.

Anyone with information about the burglary can contact Harrison police at 724-224-3355.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

