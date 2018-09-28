Gilpin police chief resigns over officer discipline dispute

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: Gilpin Supervisors special meeting to discuss the police chief position

Gilpin Township police Chief Lee Shumaker’s resignation is prompting a special meeting next week.

Shumaker confirmed Friday that he is no longer the township’s part-time police chief.

He said he quit in reaction to the discipline of another Gilpin police officer by supervisors.

Shumaker declined to elaborate except to tell people about a special meeting the supervisors will hold on Monday to discuss the police chief vacancy.

Supervisors didn’t immediately respond Friday to requests for comment.

The police department has three part-time officers and relies on state troopers to patrol the township when local officers aren’t scheduled. The township has about 2,500 residents and covers about 17 square miles.

State police Troop D Capt. Steve Ignatz said “no specific request” has been made to increase state trooper patrols in Gilpin.

However, he said state police were told the number of hours a Gilpin officer would be on duty each week will be reduced because of the chief’s resignation.

“I had been chief or officer-in-charge for four years,” Shumaker said. He has previously been a police officer in Leechburg and Ford City.

Shumaker is Allegheny Township’s emergency services director and full-time code enforcement officer.

He also has a code enforcement business for other municipalities and he cuts grass.

“I’m going to spend more time at our camp and enjoy the fall,” Shumaker said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.