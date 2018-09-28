Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Gilpin police chief resigns over officer discipline dispute

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 7:06 p.m.
Former Gilpin Police Chief Lee Shumaker
Former Gilpin Police Chief Lee Shumaker

Updated 5 hours ago

Gilpin Township police Chief Lee Shumaker’s resignation is prompting a special meeting next week.

Shumaker confirmed Friday that he is no longer the township’s part-time police chief.

He said he quit in reaction to the discipline of another Gilpin police officer by supervisors.

Shumaker declined to elaborate except to tell people about a special meeting the supervisors will hold on Monday to discuss the police chief vacancy.

Supervisors didn’t immediately respond Friday to requests for comment.

The police department has three part-time officers and relies on state troopers to patrol the township when local officers aren’t scheduled. The township has about 2,500 residents and covers about 17 square miles.

State police Troop D Capt. Steve Ignatz said “no specific request” has been made to increase state trooper patrols in Gilpin.

However, he said state police were told the number of hours a Gilpin officer would be on duty each week will be reduced because of the chief’s resignation.

“I had been chief or officer-in-charge for four years,” Shumaker said. He has previously been a police officer in Leechburg and Ford City.

Shumaker is Allegheny Township’s emergency services director and full-time code enforcement officer.

He also has a code enforcement business for other municipalities and he cuts grass.

“I’m going to spend more time at our camp and enjoy the fall,” Shumaker said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me