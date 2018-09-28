Fiery two-car crash snarls Route 28 traffic in Harrison but no serious injuries

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A small sedan burst into flames seconds after hitting a car waiting in a Route 28 northbound construction zone near Burtner Road Friday evening.

The crash, which sent one of the cars over an embankment, snarled traffic on Route 28 for hours while police investigated.

Witnesses said a Buick was waiting in traffic when the small sedan, a Suzuki, came up behind.

“She hit the brakes and almost fishtailed. She hit the car and sent it over the hill,” said Michele Montemurro, of Fawn.

She said she saw the Suzuki burst into flames.

Montemurro’s husband, Carmine, ran down the 100-foot hill to the Buick.

“The guy told me he was OK. He had just played a round of golf,” Montemurro said. “He told me he just turned 62.”

That man was examined by medics and then driven to Allegheny Valley Hospital, said Citizen Hose fire Chief Sean Jones.

“The small car was on fire along the side of the road,” Jones said.

The Suzuki’s female driver got out of the car and stood along side it in a daze, Michele Montemuro said.

“We told her you have to get away. We had to grab her arm and lead her away,” Carmine Montemurro said.

State police said they would release more information when they finished inspecting the scene.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.