Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

His first paycheck — and so much more — for Lower Burrell man

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, 12:12 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

For many people, the day they get their first paycheck as a teen or young adult is a rite of passage. But for 30-year-old Chris Gott, that day means much more.

Gott, of Lower Burrell, is autistic and, until recently, was nonverbal. He struggled to communicate with his family, let alone a stranger, so getting hired somewhere was a challenge.

With the help of therapy programs and assistance from caregivers, Gott improved his communications enough to get a job at Charleys Philly Steaks restaurant in the Pittsburgh Mills mall, a place where he has always been welcome.

The first paycheck he received Thursday is the culmination of all of his hard work, his progress and his road to independence.

“I’m very proud of myself for working here,” Gott said, beaming with happiness.

Gott has eaten lunch there on most days for the past couple of years, and the employees have become more like his friends. When Jake Wing, a manager at the restaurant, found out they were hiring someone to pass out samples, he knew just the person.

“It definitely makes me happy,” Wing said. “It’s great to have him around.”

Gott’s mom, Clenice Vincent, held back tears as she watched her son open his first paycheck.

“It’s been quite a beautiful transition,” Vincent said. “It’s really helping him stay focused, stay at attention and just be a more independent person.”

Caregiver Denise Johnson has been working with Gott since he was 10. She said his progress over the years has been huge.

“This is going to be a great thing for him,” she said. “He has such a sweet spirit.”

Gott planned for weeks what he would buy with his first check — a statute of the “Image of Hope” from Sept. 11 that depicts firefighters holding up an American flag in the aftermath of the attack.

“I was alive when I saw the twin towers falling to the ground,” he said.

Gott often brightens the day for his co-workers when he’s on the job, whether it’s giving a high-five as he passes by or his eagerness to learn more.

“He’s a great worker,” said Sarah Fox, a co-worker. “We’re his second family.”

Cathy McDonough, another co-worker, echoed those thoughts.

“He makes the day shine,” she said.

For Gott, just being treated with respect and kindness — as he is by the Charleys crew — is all he and his family have ever wanted.

“Charleys is the best,” Gott said. “I love it.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me