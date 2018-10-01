New Ken special needs dance to benefit UPMC Children's Hospital

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tickets: $10 at the door, benefits UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

What: Dance party for adults with special needs

If you go

Linda Cook won’t be dancing at the party she’s throwing Saturday in New Kensington for special needs adults, but she’ll be making sure everyone else gets a chance.

It will be the third year for Cook’s special needs dance, with proceeds going to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

“I won’t be dancing because of my knees, and my back. But I love the music — hip-hop, everything. I will be listening and talking. And my friends will be dancing,” said Cook, 36, of New Kensington.

This year, a circus theme will include Shriners’ clowns, face painting, balloon animals, a DJ, Chinese auction and food.

Anyone 18 or older who has intellectual, learning or physical disabilities is invited. The dance will be held at the New Kensington Eagles from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Cook chose Children’s Hospital because, at 5 years old, she was a patient there, according to her mom, Maureen Cook.

“Linda still has ties there,” she said.

Three years ago, Maureen arranged the first party for Linda’s friends, and it was a hit.

“When I walked in to the party at the Eagles, you should have seen the smiles of the special needs people,” said Marilyn Claassen of the Eagles Auxiliary.

She said the Auxiliary’s weekly bingo gives them money to help others and to make Linda’s party possible.

Last year, about 75 people attended the dance with a Western theme.

“We’re hoping for many, many more,” this year, Claassen said.

Some of Linda’s friends live in the Alle-Kiski Valley. Others live in group homes around the region.

“One of my friends said he was bringing 14 people,” she said.

Dentist Deborah-Studen Paulovich, a pediatric dentist professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, said Linda Cook cares about people.

“She gives back. Her heart never closes. It’s open 24 hours,” Paulovich said.

Linda Cook wore a T-shirt that urges people to donate organs. “I can’t donate but others can help. They can help so much,” she said.

When Linda isn’t planning one of her parties, she listens to music, reads and is enjoying a new house guest, Flopper, a brindle Boston Terrier mix who knows his job is to be at the center of everything in the Cook house.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.