New Kensington girl happy to be Trouble with Pittsburgh Opera

Kaylena Gould has always loved to perform.

Ever since she was 2, the 5-year-old from New Kensington would put her grandma’s dining room chairs together, climb atop of them, and tell everyone that, one day, she would be on stage.

That will be happening soon.

Gould was cast in the role of Trouble in two of the Pittsburgh Opera’s upcoming performances of Giacomo Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.

Set in early 1900s Japan, the opera follows the tragic love story between teenage geisha Cio-Cio San, also known as Madama Butterfly, and U.S. Navy Lt. B. F. Pinkerton. Trouble is the couple’s 3-year-old child.

“The opera is about a naval officer who goes to Japan (and) marries a young, 15-year-old geisha girl,” said Tara Kovach, director of production. “They set up house quite briefly. He deploys again, not knowing that she’s pregnant. She waits for him to return, always hopeful that he will return. He finally does return, and brings his American wife, and discovers that he has this child. She sees the wife upon the return, and realizes she’s been deceiving herself this entire time, and kills herself.”

Gould and one other child were picked to share the non-speaking role. The opera is putting on four shows, and the children will each perform in two.

Kaylena will star in the Oct. 6 and Oct. 12 performances.

“I’m excited because I’m going to be Trouble and I love the singing,” she said. “I’m excited (that) people are going to watch me.”

The family found out about the auditions through the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. Gould tried out for the role Sept. 15 and heard back from Kovach two days later.

“When she found out she got it, she was just very excited,” said mom, Kelly Gould. “We actually rehearse and go over her sets every day.

“I think it’s just (a) wonderful experience, especially just for someone so young, to be able to participate in this type of performance. I keep telling her how great this is. She should be really proud of herself. She’s all smiles.”

Kovach said the opera was looking for a child, ideally between the ages of 4 1 ⁄ 2 and 5, who was small enough to pass for a 3-year-old. The child needed to be able to take directions well, be able to sit for a long periods of time without getting restless, and be comfortable with people singing loudly.

“We had an opera singer here singing at them, so I could watch them react, and some of them didn’t react well,” Kovach said. “You can’t ever know that until you actually do it, and watch them. It is important to have that as part of the audition process.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.