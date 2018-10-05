Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Ceremonial groundbreaking planned Friday for Harmar neighborhood hospital

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 4:57 a.m.
A 10-bed hospital will be built at Freeport and Guys Run roads in Harmar. A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony is being held Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
A ceremonial groundbreaking will be held Friday morning for a new neighborhood hospital in Harmar.

Officials from Highmark Health, Allegheny Health Network and Emerus will hold the event at 11 a.m. at 2501 Freeport Road, which is at the corner of Freeport and Guys Run roads and next to the Zone 28 complex.

State Rep. Frank Dermody, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, county Councilman Nick Futules, and Harmar supervisors are also expected to attend.

Harmar supervisors gave their final approval in July for the two-story, 10-bed hospital. It will have an emergency room, beds for short-terms stays and observation of patients, and will provide diagnostic, primary and specialty care. It will have 30-to-40 employees and be staffed by doctors at all times.

At that time, it was said the hospital would be up within 12 to 14 months.

Allegheny Health Network has formed a joint venture with Texas-based Emerus, a developer and operator of neighborhood hospitals, to build four such hospitals in the Pittsburgh area.

The total project cost is about $17 million.

Allegheny Health Network officials have said the idea of the small format hospital is to bring care closer to the communities the network serves.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

