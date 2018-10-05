Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Family Dollar eyeing late November grand opening in Tarentum

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 6:57 a.m.
A view of the new Family Dollar store under construction in Tarentum in late September 2018. A late November grand opening is being planned.
A view of the new Family Dollar store under construction in Tarentum in late September 2018. A late November grand opening is being planned.

Updated 6 hours ago

Tarentum residents are anxiously awaiting the opening of the new Family Dollar store.

Many are speculating and wondering on social media just when the store on West Seventh Avenue will be opening.

Wonder no longer - sort of.

“At this time, we’re looking at a late November grand opening,” Family Dollar spokeswoman Heather Briganti said.

Briganti did not provide an exact date. She indicated there was a chance it could be pushed back.

She said the store would actually open its doors for a “soft opening” a week before the grand opening events.

A few buildings were torn down along West Seventh to make way for the store and its parking lot, including the old Allegheny Valley General Hospital more than a year ago. The 8,300-square-foot store will sell some food, snacks, health and beauty products, hardware and other items.

From conception to construction, the store has been in the works for two-to-three years. In October 2016, former borough Manager Mike Gutonski said he had contacted Family Dollar “a year or so ago” to see if they’d be interested in building a store in Tarentum.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

Related Content
New Dollar General coming to Lower Burrell
Lower Burrell is getting another Dollar General discount store. The new 5,700 square-foot store will be at the site of a former Bruster's Real Ice Cream ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me