Family Dollar eyeing late November grand opening in Tarentum

Tarentum residents are anxiously awaiting the opening of the new Family Dollar store.

Many are speculating and wondering on social media just when the store on West Seventh Avenue will be opening.

Wonder no longer - sort of.

“At this time, we’re looking at a late November grand opening,” Family Dollar spokeswoman Heather Briganti said.

Briganti did not provide an exact date. She indicated there was a chance it could be pushed back.

She said the store would actually open its doors for a “soft opening” a week before the grand opening events.

A few buildings were torn down along West Seventh to make way for the store and its parking lot, including the old Allegheny Valley General Hospital more than a year ago. The 8,300-square-foot store will sell some food, snacks, health and beauty products, hardware and other items.

From conception to construction, the store has been in the works for two-to-three years. In October 2016, former borough Manager Mike Gutonski said he had contacted Family Dollar “a year or so ago” to see if they’d be interested in building a store in Tarentum.

