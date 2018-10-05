2 suffer smoke inhalation in Murrysville house fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two people suffered from smoke inhalation when their Murrysville home off of Greensburg Road was hit by fire Friday morning.

The fire at 6410 Beighley Road was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Sardis fire Chief Joey Paiano said a man and a woman were home at the time of the fire. He said their smoke inhalation was not serious, and they would not have to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Paiano said the fire started in the home’s basement, but its exact cause was not immediately known. A state police fire marshal was being brought in to investigate.

Paiano said it took firefighters about 10 minutes to get the fire out.

Tankers were called in for water because there are no hydrants in that area, he said. However, they were not needed.

There was moderate fire damage in the basement of the house, and smoke damage throughout, Paiano said.

Because of fire trucks and ambulances parked along Greensburg Road, the road was reduced to a single alternating lane while emergency responders were at the scene.

