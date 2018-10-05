Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

2 suffer smoke inhalation in Murrysville house fire

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
Firefighters responded to Beighley Road in Murrysville on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 for a fire that started in the basement of a home.
Firefighters responded to Beighley Road in Murrysville on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 for a fire that started in the basement of a home.

Updated 10 hours ago

Two people suffered from smoke inhalation when their Murrysville home off of Greensburg Road was hit by fire Friday morning.

The fire at 6410 Beighley Road was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Sardis fire Chief Joey Paiano said a man and a woman were home at the time of the fire. He said their smoke inhalation was not serious, and they would not have to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Paiano said the fire started in the home’s basement, but its exact cause was not immediately known. A state police fire marshal was being brought in to investigate.

Paiano said it took firefighters about 10 minutes to get the fire out.

Tankers were called in for water because there are no hydrants in that area, he said. However, they were not needed.

There was moderate fire damage in the basement of the house, and smoke damage throughout, Paiano said.

Because of fire trucks and ambulances parked along Greensburg Road, the road was reduced to a single alternating lane while emergency responders were at the scene.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me