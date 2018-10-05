Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Rumored threat against Valley High School unfounded, officials say

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 12:36 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Officials with the New Kensington-Arnold School District on Thursday sent messages to parents to let them know that reports of a threat made against Valley High School were unfounded.

Assistant Superintendent Jon Banko said officials found out about the alleged threat on Wednesday night when people called to tell them that a student had made a threat against the school.

He said school officials investigated and found out it was “nothing like it was initially reported.”

“We had some kids that had a completely unsubstantiated rumor that really kind of blew up … and that drew in the New Kensington police,” he said. “And that made us activate a safety protocol for the first thing in the morning.

“It really ended up being nothing but, in that situation, as a school and as a district you can’t take anything lightly. It really gets to be kind of frustrating when you get to the bottom of it and it ends up being nothing like you thought it was going to be.”

Banko declined to discuss the specific nature of the rumor because he said the student who had been accused of making it was accused unfairly.

He said the investigation revealed the student was dealing with a personal situation that other kids knew and were talking about, and those kids speculated what the student’s response to the situation would be.

He said the student never made a threat against the school.

“A couple kids were talking about what they thought could happen, and that’s how it unraveled.”

Banko alerted parents to the situation through e-mail and an automated phone call. He said he did so because people were talking about the alleged threat and he wanted to let them know the district had looked into it.

Banko said he felt the district responded appropriately.

“We had really a good response and we did what our families and our community expect from us,” he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

