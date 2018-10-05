Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

3 suspects face charges in the death of a New Kensington woman who died from overdose

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 5:03 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Three men are accused of selling and delivering drugs that New Kensington police allege killed a woman earlier this year.

Tre-Ron Arnez Jackson, 25, of Pittsburgh, Gust Robert Stone, 38, of New Kensington, and Matthew Covey, 47, of New Kensington, are charged with drug delivery resulting in death in the Feb. 13 death of Shanelle Waugh of New Kensington.

In an affidavit, New Kensington Detective Sgt. Sam Long said Jackson sold Stone drugs that contained heroin and fentanyl. Their arrest papers say Stone sold the same drugs to Covey, who then brought the drugs to Waugh’s house.

The three men face additional drug charges in connection to the incident.

Long said police were called to Waugh’s residence Feb. 13 for a reported drug overdose. In Waugh’s bedroom, investigators allegedly found heroin stamp bags marked “Gorilla Glue” in red ink.

About two weeks later, police arrested Jackson in New Kensington, Long said. Investigators allegedly found him in possession of 93 heroin stamp bags marked “Gorilla Glue” in red ink.

Jackson told police that he had been supplying Stone with the bags for a couple of months, Long said. According to police, Jackson also said Stone called him after Waugh’s death and told Jackson that he sold the drugs he had gotten off of Jackson to Waugh.

Stone spoke with police in May. According to Long, Stone told investigators that he bought “Gorilla Glue” from Jackson on Feb. 12, and sold five stamp bags to Covey on Feb. 13. Stone allegedly told police that Covey went to Waugh’s house following the drug buy.

Long said police interviewed Covey in June, who told them that he had been at Waugh’s house the morning of Feb. 13. Covey said he left, but returned later in the day to take two stamp bags from Waugh. Covey then went back to Stone’s residence.

Stone said Covey came back to his house, and a short time later, both men could see ambulances at Waugh’s house, according to Long. Stone told police that Covey looked at him and said, “We are in trouble.”

Stone was arraigned Friday and released on a $ $50,000 unsecured bond, according to online court documents.

Jackson and Covey remained at large Friday afternoon.

Stone’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 18 before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. in New Kensington.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

