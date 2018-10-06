Hiker's dog gets into trouble on Harrison Hills Park cliff, needs helping hands from firefighters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh woman’s jaunt with her dog along a muddy trail in Harrison Hills Park on Saturday ended with them needing help from firefighters and medics.

Susan Erickson of Greenfield and “Winnie,” her 1½-year-old golden retriever, were enjoying the day despite periodic rain when the dog, in a moment of puppylike exuberance, ran down the trail and fell over a cliff overlooking the Allegheny River.

Winnie fell about 100 feet, coming to an abrupt stop on a small crag.

Erickson, wearing a summer blouse, shorts and sneakers, started down the slope where her beloved dog was precariously poised and looking up for help.

Along the way, a large rock became dislodged and tumbled down the slope onto Erickson.

“It hit me in the head,” she said.

Despite that, a lacerated and bleeding Erickson was able to get back out to the trailhead to get first aid from medics for Citizens Hose Co. 2 and Harrison Hills Co. 4.

“She refused to be taken to a hospital and instead directed us to the dog,” Citizens Chief Sean Jones said.

Wearing bandages on her head and blood caked on the front of her blouse, Erickson was able to point out where the dog was stuck.

From there, ropes were needed, Harrison Hills Chief Ed Naughton said.

Firefighter Lt. Jules Beer used ropes to rappel down the hill and put on a special harness on the dog.

“Then we hauled up the dog and Jules,” Naughton said.

On top of the trail, a grateful Erickson was waiting for Winnie.

Owner and now-leashed dog were able to ride a short distance in an ATV provided by the two Frazer fire companies.

But by then, the muddy trail was too slick. Hoofing it was determined to be the safer way out, even though parts of the trail were coated with 2-inch-thick mud.

The roughly half-mile trip out of the woods took 15 to 20 minutes.

Winnie led the way with a firefighter in tow followed by Erickson and other firefighters and medics.

Winnie has passed training to be a therapy dog, Erickson said, but is still too much like a puppy.

When she is a bit older, she will be able to keep her energy in check.

“Maybe then she can be a therapy dog,” Erickson said.

The first order of business was for Erickson and Winnie to get cleaned up.

Along the paved part of the Overlook Trail, a grassy field is near a playground where Winnie wanted to greet each of the children.

The muddied dog also took the opportunity to roll in of the grass.

A few yards more and it was time for the weary walkers to get into a car for the drive back to the city.

