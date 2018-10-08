Lower Burrell man dies from injuries in Saturday night crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 54-year-old Lower Burrell man died from injuries suffered in an auto accident in Lower Burrell on Saturday, according to his obituary.

Jeffrey Emerson West died shortly before midnight Saturday at Allegheny Valley Hospital following the incident about an hour earlier at 3200 Oregon Drive, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said.

Lower Burrell police could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

According to his obituary, West was a graduate of Burrell High School and a lifelong resident of the community. He graduated from Citizens General Hospital’s School of Nursing and worked for UPMC St. Margaret.

West and his former wife, Sharon Janosky West, had two sons, Cody West, of Arnold, and Evan West, of State College.

“Jeff was an organ donor and would be proud to know that his gifts will be greatly appreciated by others,” his obituary said.

Visitation for West will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Rusiewicz of Lower Burrell Funeral Home, 3124 Leechburg Road. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Puckety Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell.

Burial will be private at Puckety Church Cemetery in Lower Burrell.

