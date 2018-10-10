Trick-or-treat and Halloween events across the Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trick-or-treat and events open only to residents of the designated community include:

• Apollo: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27

• Bethel: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Brackenridge: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Fawn: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Frazer: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27

• Freeport: The parade will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Trick-or-treat will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

• Gilpin: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

• Harrison: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Kiski Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Lower Burrell: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

• New Kensington: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

• North Apollo: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Tarentum: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Upper Burrell Children’s Halloween Party, 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the municipal building, free for township children. Registration required by Oct. 19. Registration: 724-337-8004

• Vandergrift: The following events will be Oct. 27: A parade sponsored by the borough and borough fire departments for children 12 and younger will be at 1 p.m. Line-up will be at noon at Kennedy Park. Vandergrift Parent Project will host a Great Pumpkin Patch and Obstacle Course for children age 2 to 10 at 2 p.m. in the Franklin Park playground. A Scavenger Hunt and Party for children 8 to 18 will be hosted at 6 p.m. at Vandergrift Volunteer Fire Hall No. 1 by Brighter Day Community Outreach. Registration required. Registration: abrighterdaycommunity@gmail.com

• Vandergrift: Trick-or-treat will be 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

• West Deer: Trunk-or-treat, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 in the parking lot of East Union Presbyterian Church Community Center, 200 East Union Road. Free. Each car trunk will be decorated and have a game and treat for children. Pizza and drinks will be served in the community center. Sponsored by the church and West Deer Parks and Recreation Board.

Residents participating in trick-or-treat should turn on their porch lights.

Activities open to the public:

• Alameda Park Monster Mile Family Walk, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 in the park, 182 Alameda Park Road, Butler Township, for children 10 and younger and an adult. Start at the Masonic Shelter and walk towards the Odd Fellow Loop and back. There will be stations for children to receive a pumpkin, craft, face painting and candy. Wagons and strollers encouraged. Registration required. Admission: age 3 to 10, $3; younger than 3, free. Registration: 724-284-5383

• Allison Park Church Candytown in Space, 6 p.m. Oct. 27 and 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Deer Lakes campus of the church, 908 Little Deer Creek Road, Russellton, West Deer. Free for children in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Children will make their way through a life-sized game, play games and win candy and prizes. Details: candytowninspace.com

• Allegheny Township Valley Points Family YMCA Boo Bash, 6 p.m., Oct. 19 at the YMCA, 511 Hyde Park Road. Trick-or-treat at 6 p.m. and watch, “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 6:30 p.m. Donations of candy, treats and volunteer time appreciated.

• Apollo Tag and Title Haunted House, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27, 219 First St., Apollo. Free haunted maze, pumpkin patch and treats. Sponsored by Apollo Masons and Eastern Star and Apollo-Ridge Foundation.

• Apollo-Ween Celebration, 2 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 in downtown Apollo. There will be vendors from 2 to 6 p.m., a parade at 4 p.m. and trunk or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Apollo Area Business Association.

• Audubon Society Creatures of the Night, Oct. 19 and 20 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve, 614 Dorseyville Road, Fox Chapel; and Oct. 27 at Buffalo Creek Nature Center, Monroe Road, Buffalo Township. Sessions are at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. Come in costume to walk the trails and encounter larger-than-life costumed creatures and enjoy crafts and refreshments. Rain or shine. Cost: $10; members, $6; free for 2 and younger. Reservations: aswp.org or 412-963-6100

• Boyce Park Movies in the Parks, 6 p.m. Oct. 23, Boyce Park Four Seasons Activity Center, featuring, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” rated PG. Bring a blanket or chair. Free.

• Bushy Run Battlefield Haunted History Hayride, 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 20, Route 993, Penn Township. A haunted look at Pontiac’s War from the battlefield. Cost: $10; age 4 to 12, $5. Reservations required. Reservations: 724-527-5584 and speak to a volunteer. No voicemail or email reservations accepted.

• Christ the King Parish Halloween Costume Party and Dance, Oct. 20 at the church hall, 125 Park Road, Gilpin. Doors open at 7 p.m., buffet dinner at 8. Tickets: $25; or $40 per couple, include buffet dinner, beer, prizes and dancing to DJ Mixmasters till midnight. BYOB. Costumes optional. Must be at least 21 to attend. Tickets: 724-845-8191

• Pittsburgh Mills Mall Trick-or-Treat, 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 for children 12 and younger. Participating merchants will have personnel at each store’s entrance. No full masks or hoodies on adults or teenagers please.

• Presbyterian Church of Plum Creek Trunk-or-Treat, 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 27 at the church, 550 Center-New Texas Road, Plum. Lunch of wedding soup, hotdogs and brownies will be sold afterward.

• New Kensington Valley Points Family YMCA Boo Bash, 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the YMCA, 800 Constitution Blvd. Trick-or-treat at 6 p.m. and watch, “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 6:30 p.m. Donations of candy, treats and volunteer time appreciated.

• Renshaw Family Farm 10th Annual Pumpkin Fest, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during October, 314 Ford City Road, South Buffalo. Activities will include hayrides to the pumpkin patch, hay bale mountain, tunnel crawl, corn maze, tractor tire climb and more. Cost: $7; free for children 3 and younger. Details: renshawfarms.com

• The River New Kensington Trunk-or-Treat, 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the church, 200 Freeport Road. Free snacks, crafts, games and a movie for kids of all ages. Trick-or-treat will be at 5 p.m. for children age 2 through sixth grade. Adults welcome to decorate your car and hand out candy. Bring enough candy for 100 children. A prize will be awarded for the best decorated trunk.

• Tarentum Boo Festival, 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 in Riverview Memorial Park. Events include a parade at 3 p.m., a magic show, a storyteller, food, hayrides, pumpkin art and a hay maze. Register for your costume to be judged at 2:45 p.m. Parade line-up will be at the Carl Magnetta Jr. Amphitheatre. Sponsored by the borough recreation board. Details: Carrie, 724-448-1470

• Vandergrift Public Library Halloween Lapsit Storytime , 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the library, 128C Washington Ave. Free for children 2 and younger and their caregiver. Costumes welcome. Registration required. Registration: 724-568-2212

• Halloween at the Library, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Vandergrift Public Library, 128C Washington Ave. Children age 8 to 10 and their caregiver are welcome to wear a costume and enjoy storytelling, spooky science activities and treats. Free. Registration required. Registration: 724-568-2212

To have your event listed, send information to Carol Pinto-Smith, Valley News Dispatch, 210 Fourth Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084; email cpinto-smith@tribweb.com; or fax 724-226-4677.