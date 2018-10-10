Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Burrell School District grappling with major swimming pool and track repair issues

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 4:54 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Burrell School District officials are facing the prospect of extensive repairs or even replacement of two athletic facilities.

Superintendent Shannon Wagner said that circumstances with the swimming pool and high school track will need to be addressed.

Wagner said the swimming pool has been out of commission for about four weeks since pipes that circulate the water through the pool area burst.

That forced the cancellation of swimming classes and raised questions about the upcoming season for the swim team.

She said some repairs have been done in-house by school district maintenance personnel who replaced old pipes that can be accessed with plastic pipes at a cost of about $2,700. The condition of pipes that are encased in concrete remain a question mark, she said.

“Those pipes are about 58 years old,” Wagner said, referring to when the high school opened.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the repair work that was done appeared to be working.

“It’s running right now, it’s circulating water,” she said.

But she said the district will wait to make sure the repairs hold before deciding if the pool is ready to use.

In the meantime, she said the athletic director has been in touch with the athletic director at neighboring New Kensington-Arnold School District to see if the district can work out a backup plan using the pool at Valley High School if needed.

“We won’t be doing (specifications) or bids until the spring if we decide to do it then,” Wagner said. “It may not be until 2020.”

The track issue

As for the track, drainage issues are creating a problem, according to Wagner as storm runoff is pooling at places around the track.

“It’s lifting the surface and damaging the surface,” she said. “The track, we’re going to repair it for the spring. We’ve got to do something.

“If we do anything on it this spring or summer, we’ll have to move on it in January or February.”

She said the district’s architect is working on the options available and their costs.

“Next week, I’ll hit you with the numbers and we can go from there,” Wagner told the school board Tuesday night.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me