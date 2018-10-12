Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
2 New Kensington men serving life sentences for 2001 murder in Bell Twp. reject resentencing deals

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 5:48 p.m.
Two former New Kensington men serving life prison sentences for the 2001 murder of a drug dealer in Bell Township on Friday rejected resentencing deals from Westmoreland County prosecutors that would have made them eligible for parole in less than a decade.

Bryan Chambers and James Provitt were 17 when they were sentenced to life in prison without parole for the slaying of 48-year-old Larry Dunmire of Kiski Township. Police said Dunmire was beaten and shot to death before his body was discovered in a rural field in Bell.

Prosecutors said Chambers, Provitt and another youth killed Dunmire following a dispute over drugs and money.

Following separate trials in 2003, Provitt was convicted of first-degree murder and Chambers was found guilty of second-degree murder. Both were sentenced to life without parole.

Provitt also received a four-to-eight-year consecutive sentence for conspiracy while Chambers was ordered to serve an additional five to 10 years in prison.

Both life sentences were overturned after appeals courts determined life without parole prison sentences assessed to juveniles are unconstitutional.

As a result, new state guidelines call for Provitt to receive a maximum sentence of 35 years to life in prison. Chambers faces a new maximum sentence of 30 years to life.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani said during a hearing Friday that Chambers and Provitt, both now 34, rejected deals that called for them to each receive new sentences that would make them eligible for parole after 27 years. Both have already served more than 17 years in prison.

“I only have one shot at this, so I want to do it the right way,” Chambers said in explaining his decision to reject the sentencing deal.

Provitt told the judge he intended to hire his own lawyer after having been represented by a court-appointed attorney since his arrest nearly two decades ago.

Feliciani said he will convene sentencing hearings for both men in February when he could impose penalties that exceed the terms of the rejected deals.

A third man, John Grant Smith, now 34, was convicted of third-degree murder in connection with Dunmire’s death and is serving a 20-to-40-year prison sentence.

Three women were also charged for cooperating with murder plot and each pleaded guilty to lesser charges in return for their testimony against the three youths.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

