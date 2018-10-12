Burrell middle school teacher semifinalist for national Music Educator Award from Grammys group

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Charles A. Huston Middle School teacher Brian Querry knew he wanted to be a music teacher when he was in fourth grade, and now he’s in the running for a national award.

Querry, 41, of North Apollo, has been living his dream job for 21 years and now is a semifinalist for the 2019 Music Educator Award from the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.

It’s the organization that also presents Grammy Awards.

The Music Educator Award recognizes music teachers across the United States who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field. Any music teacher in the country can be nominated by themselves or someone else. Once nominated, the teachers are asked to submit more information about their bands and classes in order to give the selection committee a better idea of the impact they are making at their schools.

Out of nearly 3,000 nominations, Querry is among the 25 semifinalists. The top 10 finalists will be announced in December.

The winner receives a cash prize for themselves and for their school and appears on the annual Grammys award show telecast.

“It means a lot,” said Querry, who chairs Burrell School District’s music department. “I’m pretty humbled to be recognized for something this big.”

Querry wears many hats at Huston Middle School. He teaches multiple music classes and serves as the director of the school’s concert band, jazz band, percussion ensemble and the marching band.

“Brian’s very dedicated to the profession,” said Principal Brian Ferra. “He’s been a huge leader in our arts and humanities department with regards with new initiatives, innovative ways of teaching.”

Querry said he tries to incorporate technology into his classes and make them fun for the students.

“He’s always really nice to us and he is always so helpful,” said student Abby Larko, 13. “He’s always there if we have a question.”

Seventh-grader Elizabeth Lagattuta, 13, has Querry for band, where she plays the flute.

“He teaches in a way that makes it more interesting for the kids to learn,” she said. “He keeps it relevant and just makes you want to listen to him.”

As a semifinalist, Querry is guaranteed a $500 prize and a $500 grant for the school. If he makes it through the top 10 finalists he could have a shot at a $1,000 prize and a $1,000 grant for the school.

If he is selected as the top educator he gets a $10,000 prize and $10,000 grant for the school.

Querry said he’s not sure what he would use the prize money for yet. For now, he’s just waiting to see what happens with the next round of finalists.

“I’m just excited and honored to have been selected,” he said. “I think that for each one of us that’s nominated, there are thousands of teachers out there that deserve the same recognition.”

