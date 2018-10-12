Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Oakmont's Allegheny Avenue reopened Friday night after 6-car wreck cleared

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 8:12 p.m.
Allegheny Avenue in Oakmont was closed to traffic Friday night as a result of an accident.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
Allegheny Avenue in Oakmont was closed to traffic Friday night as a result of an accident.

Updated 4 hours ago

Traffic was rerouted for a time Friday off of Oakmont’s Allegheny Avenue because of a wreck involving as many as six cars.

The wreck occurred before at 7:30 p.m. on Allegheny Avenue between California and Washington avenues.

Two cars collided in the travel lanes, causing one of them to hit four parked vehicles.

It was not clear whether anyone was injured.

The street was reopened by 8:10 p.m.

Police referred questions to the Oakmont borough manager, who wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Police led one man from the scene. He was handcuffed and placed into a borough police car.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

