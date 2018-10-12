Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny Township man hopes his 1,300-pound pumpkin will be a contest winner

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 9:36 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

It’s got to be pumpkin love for Justin Reiter to grow an almost winch-busting fall gourd in his Allegheny Township yard estimated to weigh 1,314 pounds — his biggest yet.

Enduring the suspense of whether or not the pumpkin had rotted on the bottom — a real possibility given the soggy weather — Reiter, along with assistance from family and friends and a two-ton chain hoist, got his answer Friday: The gourd is good.

“We’re going to Ohio,” said Reiter, referring to his trip Saturday to the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh-off contest in Canfield, Ohio.

“It’s the big time,” he said of the show offering a top prize of $5,000 and lower, but attractive, amounts for the passionate grower.

Reiter planned to harvest the pumpkin at the last possible moment, Friday, on the eve before Saturday’s competition.

Although, he did admit, he was concerned about how the judges will rule on a small hole. No matter, he said, it will be worth the trip for a final weight and a chance at placing.

Growing the gourds for six years, Reiter, aka, “the Pumpkin Guy” brings his gi-normous pumpkins to local Halloween events, parades and throws his own fall festival for family and friends.

He knows the day he planted and variety of the pumpkin seeds in his garden with the same recall of his children’s birthdays.

Love inspired Reiter to try his hand at growing his own pumpkin patch after courting his wife, Holly, whose father Russ Baptiste of Kittanning, has been an avid grower of the large gourds.

He would work in Baptiste’s patch on Saturdays when Holly was at work, “trying to impress him.”

When the couple wed in 2010, one of Baptiste’s pumpkins, a 907-pounder, was on display at the wedding reception.

But love takes a backseat during the growing season when both men tend to their charges daily, fertilizing and nurturing.

Reiter even sometimes covers his large pumpkins to prevent sunburn.

“When it comes time to pick the pumpkin, it’s cool,” Holly Reiter said.

“But before that,” she said, “you lose your husband to the patch.”

Like anything, a lot has to go right to grow an award-winner including the genetics of the seed, which growers try to harvest from a champion pumpkin, good weather and soil, and daily tending.

Baptiste currently holds the family record for the largest pumpkin at 1,672 pounds in 2016, taking 8 th place in Ohio. The win netted him several thousand dollars in proceeds from selling the pumpkin and prize money.

Luckily for Reiter, Baptiste decided not to grow this year.

“I was going to let Justin catch up,” he said.

But not really.

“I got a puppy and grew that,” Baptiste said.

Come next year, Baptiste added, “game’s on.”

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

