Valley News Dispatch

Washington Township's North Meadow housing plan to expand slightly

George Guido | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 10:18 p.m.

It appears as if home buyers in the new North Meadow plan in Washington Township will have one more new neighbor than originally planned.

Supervisors Thursday night gave approval to a slight redesign of the plan that will accommodate a 34th home in the development’s first phase.

The new homes will be near Yockey Road, just off Route 356.

The additional lot will be on the western side of the plan and consist of about 3 1/2 acres, according to developer Bruce Corna. Two lots in a cul-de-sac will be altered slightly and officials said the addition won’t impact the detention pond.

Township Engineer Robert Grigas said the minor alteration won’t affect the storm sewer plan.

Site grading is already underway, along with natural gas line installation.

Stormwater infrastructure has started, according to Grigas. The addition now needs approval from the Municipal Authority of Washington Township, which handles sewage issues and Westmoreland County planning.

Kacin Properties, the developer, plans 29 homes in the next phase that will be closer to Route 356.

New police contract

Supervisors gave final approval Thursday to a new, five-year police contract, effective Jan. 1.

The police chief, sergeants and patrol officers will receive a 3.7 percent increase in 2019, and a 3.5 percent wage hike the following four years to patrol the 31-square-mile township.

Under the new pact, patrol officers will start at $30 per hour, sergeants at $31.77 per hour and the chief at $37.41 per hour.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

