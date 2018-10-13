Small fire late Thursday at unoccupied duplex in Arnold is under investigation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A minor fire at an unoccupied duplex in Arnold on Thursday night is under investigation by state police.

Arnold Fire Company No. 1 Chief Wally Guzza called for a deputy state fire marshal to examine the fire damage at the duplex in the 1700 block of Third Avenue.

Westmoreland County 911 was alerted at 11:30 p.m. about flames inside the house.

Arnold No. 1 volunteers were able to put out the small fire within about 15 minutes, the chief said.

No one was injured.

He said an electric company was asked to make sure electricity was turned off because it was unclear if it was on or not.

Guzza said the latest meters allow electric companies to activate and deactivate them remotely.

A deputy state fire marshal wasn’t available to answer an inquiry about the fire Friday.

