Butler VA holding town hall meeting Wednesday at Armstrong County outpatient clinic

VA Butler Healthcare will be hosting a town hall meeting this week in East Franklin.

The meeting, at the Armstrong County Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, will provide updates on topics such as access, budget, performance and current VA Butler events. Participants will be able to provide feedback on VA operations.

Those attending will also be able to meet VA Butler Healthcare’s new director, Jon Lasell.

It will start at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the clinic at 11 Hilltop Plaza.

Town hall meetings are held regularly and offered at different times and locations to accommodate as many people as possible, according to VA Butler Healthcare.

For information, call VA Butler Healthcare at 800-362-8262.

