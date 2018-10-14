Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Butler VA holding town hall meeting Wednesday at Armstrong County outpatient clinic

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
The Armstrong County VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in East Franklin, Armstrong County.
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
The Armstrong County VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in East Franklin, Armstrong County.

Updated 2 hours ago

VA Butler Healthcare will be hosting a town hall meeting this week in East Franklin.

The meeting, at the Armstrong County Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, will provide updates on topics such as access, budget, performance and current VA Butler events. Participants will be able to provide feedback on VA operations.

Those attending will also be able to meet VA Butler Healthcare’s new director, Jon Lasell.

It will start at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the clinic at 11 Hilltop Plaza.

Town hall meetings are held regularly and offered at different times and locations to accommodate as many people as possible, according to VA Butler Healthcare.

For information, call VA Butler Healthcare at 800-362-8262.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me