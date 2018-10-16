Water valve work proves costly for Tarentum, but benefits residents, engineer says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Replacing water valves is going to cost Tarentum more than borough officials expected.

The valves help to isolate water line breaks, reducing the number of residents affected, said borough Engineer Dan Schmitt, a project manager with Gibson-Thomas Engineering.

Some are replacing old existing valves; most are new installations.

“Where these valves do not exist, we’re installing them so when there is a water break we can easily isolate the break,” he said. “Right now when a water break occurs there may not be a valve for two or three blocks. What that does is it takes two or three blocks of people out of service. If we can isolate the break to a one block area, then only one block is out of service.”

Council has approved paying Meyer Excavating $68,985 for the work, which includes nine valves at locations throughout the borough. The company had submitted one of only two bids that were received.

A $32,175 grant will cover just under half of the cost. The borough will have to pay the rest, $36,810.

The grant was never going to cover the entire cost, as the borough was required to put up some of its own money, Schmitt said.

But the borough had been expecting a cost of $49,500. The grant would have covered 65 percent of that amount.

Meyer’s bid was 39 percent higher than the anticipated cost. The other bid was higher still, at $72,000.

The borough saw its share of the cost jump by 112 percent, from $17,325 to $36,810.

Schmitt said the cost is high because it’s specialized work. “It’s just the nature of the business itself. There’s not a lot that do that type of work,” he said.

This is not the first time the borough has replaced or installed new water valves. According to Schmitt, Tarentum did five valves in 2016, and 11 in 2015.

“These projects have improved the distribution system,” he said. “We’re better off than we were five years ago.”

Meyer is expected to do the work in the winter or spring, depending on weather conditions, Schmitt said.

