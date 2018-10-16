Highlands School District invites seniors to join 'Gold Card Club'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thousands of older Highlands School District residents are missing out on a perk.

The district is inviting residents age 62 and older to join its Gold Card Club.

The free lifetime membership gives cardholders free general admission tickets to all district home athletic events, dramatic and musical productions and band and choral concerts.

At events that offer reserve seating, Gold Card Club members can buy reserve seat tickets by paying the difference between the general admission and reserve ticket price.

Members are also invited to attend two luncheons each year. They are held before Thanksgiving and Easter and begin with student entertainment in the high school auditorium.

Applications for membership may be downloaded here , or picked up at Highlands Administrative Center located behind the high school.

To have a form mailed or for more information, contact Jennifer Goldberg at 724-226-2400, ext. 4535 or by email at jgoldberg@goldenrams.com.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.