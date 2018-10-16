Highlands seeks community volunteers to sing in spring musical

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It’s a community opportunity—to perform onstage.

Highlands High School musical director Michael Zeiler seeks Highlands residents and Highlands musical alumni to volunteer their vocal talents as choir singers in the “congregation choir” scenes of the high school 2019 spring musical production, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

He needs about 30 volunteers to bring to life what he describes as an enormous production.

“I wanted to bring to life a unique opportunity, one that is sure to create an amazing, enriching environment of faith and music,” Zeiler said. “Hunchback requires the need for an extremely large vocal ensemble, and this “congregation choir” will perform several Latin and Greek songs onstage with our student cast.”

Participation in the congregation choir is open to district residents 18 and older who obtain their volunteer clearances and commit to attending mandatory evening rehearsals/performances the week of March 23-31, 2019.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is a musical based on the 1831 Victor Hugo novel of the same name and songs from the Disney animated feature film.

Zeiler recently sent letters to about 25 Highlands district churches, soliciting volunteers willing to sing onstage in multiple numbers.

Generations House of Worship church in Brackenridge already committed, but more volunteers are needed, Zeiler said.

Highlands alumni were invited to perform in the 2017 spring musical, “Grease” and Zeiler noted the feedback from his student cast was overwhelmingly positive.

“I wanted to expand on last year’s success and include HHS alumni again, but add community volunteers too,” he said. “This is a community collaboration.”

Interested vocalists will not be required to speak or dance.

“Regardless of your denomination or affiliation, I feel the music in the show will celebrate a great sense of community and unity,” Zeiler said. “It is only with the community’s help that we (the cast) will be able to present this legendary musical production.”

Clearances may be submitted, for free, on goldenrams.com . Zeiler advises participants to allow about three weeks for clearances to process.

Kohl Casella, a senior, looks forward to performing onstage with locals from the community.

“A volunteer can expect the epic passion and love that goes toward the musical songs. The charisma too,” Casella said. “Last year it was a huge adrenaline rush for us students having the adults (alumni) on stage.”

The first rehearsal for volunteers is scheduled from 2 p.m.- to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the high school choir room.

Further rehearsal details will be provided once volunteers are secured.

Hunchback musical performance dates are March 29-31, 2019.

There is no fee to volunteer and each participant’s wardrobe, a monk styled robe, will be provided.

To volunteer, send an email to mzeiler@goldenrams.com by Nov. 21.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contrbuting writer.