Vandergrift Sprankle's market demolition underway

The Vandergrift Sprankle’s grocery store along Franklin Avenue is not long for this world as a demolition crew started tearing down the old market Monday to make way for a new Dollar General store.

A grand opening is set for early 2019 but dependent on the progress constructing the new 7,200-square-foot store store, according to Angela Petkovic, a spokeswoman for the Dollar General.

Earlier this year, residents were sad to learn that their supermarket was closing.

But the Sprankle family, which still has markets in Leechburg and Ford City, said it would have been tough to survive if they had to compete with Dollar General or a similar store coming into town.

Sprankle’s business is brisk enough in Leechburg to absorb about half of the 20 employees set to lose their jobs at the Vandergrift location, according to Ryan Sprankle, operations manager.

One resident who lives across from the supermarket was sad to see it go this week.

John Secre, of Vandegrift, lives across the street from Sprankle’s and when he was younger, worked at the market when it was owned by Condo’s Food.

“I miss it already,” Secre said on Tuesday. “It was extremely convenient.”

The Dollar General will employ from six to 10 workers, according to Petkovic.

Dollar General sells name-brand and private brand merchandise such as health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, house wares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing. The store will sell some packaged foods, as well as some refrigerated foods and frozen foods.

