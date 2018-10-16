Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Vandergrift Sprankle's market demolition underway

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 5:33 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The Vandergrift Sprankle’s grocery store along Franklin Avenue is not long for this world as a demolition crew started tearing down the old market Monday to make way for a new Dollar General store.

A grand opening is set for early 2019 but dependent on the progress constructing the new 7,200-square-foot store store, according to Angela Petkovic, a spokeswoman for the Dollar General.

Earlier this year, residents were sad to learn that their supermarket was closing.

But the Sprankle family, which still has markets in Leechburg and Ford City, said it would have been tough to survive if they had to compete with Dollar General or a similar store coming into town.

Sprankle’s business is brisk enough in Leechburg to absorb about half of the 20 employees set to lose their jobs at the Vandergrift location, according to Ryan Sprankle, operations manager.

One resident who lives across from the supermarket was sad to see it go this week.

John Secre, of Vandegrift, lives across the street from Sprankle’s and when he was younger, worked at the market when it was owned by Condo’s Food.

“I miss it already,” Secre said on Tuesday. “It was extremely convenient.”

The Dollar General will employ from six to 10 workers, according to Petkovic.

Dollar General sells name-brand and private brand merchandise such as health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, house wares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing. The store will sell some packaged foods, as well as some refrigerated foods and frozen foods.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me