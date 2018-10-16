Police: Homeless woman ran meth lab at Vandergrift home of person who took her in

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A woman is accused of starting a meth lab in a home on Vandergrift’s Franklin Avenue shortly after the homeowner invited her to stay there because she was homeless.

Tia Charmagne Klazon, 32, faces felony charges of operating a methamphetamine lab and risking a catastrophe and misdemeanor counts including reckless endangerment and drug offenses.

Court documents say Franklin Avenue homeowner Mary Iverson invited Klazon and a man identified as Kiel Freeman to stay at her home because they were homeless. Online court records did not show any charges filed against Freeman as of Tuesday morning.

Within two days of Klazon and Freeman moving in, Iverson told police she became suspicious of their behavior. She said she saw them carrying numerous garbage bags into her attic, and she later found numerous ingredients and other items there that she believed were related to making meth, according to court documents.

Police arrested Klazon at Iverson’s home on Monday. A search of Klazon’s belongings turned up a notebook containing a list of items consistent with making meth and products and byproducts used in making meth were found in the attic, police said.

Vandergrift police did not return messages. A phone message left on a number listed for Iverson wasn’t immediately returned.

A preliminary hearing for Klazon is scheduled for Oct. 30 before District Judge L. Anthony Bompiani in Youngwood. She was being held in Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.