Opening date set for Tarentum's new Family Dollar store

An opening date has been set for the new Family Dollar store in Tarentum.

The store will have a “soft opening” on the day before Thanksgiving — Wednesday, Nov. 21, spokeswoman Heather Briganti said.

Grand opening festivities are scheduled to run from Thursday, Nov. 29 to Saturday, Dec. 1, with a “main event” on Dec. 1, she said.

The store is located on West Seventh Avenue at Center Street, where buildings were demolished to make way for the new store.

The store has nearly 7,000 square feet of sales area, Briganti said. Family Dollar stores typically employ six to 10 associates.

Briganti said the store will sell household products, food, beauty and essentials, seasonal merchandise, and apparel. Many items are priced at $1 or less, while most items in the store are priced below $10.

“Helping families save on the items they need with everyday low prices creates a strong bond with customers who refer to their neighborhood store as ‘my Family Dollar,’” Briganti said.

Founded by Leon Levine, the first Family Dollar was opened in November 1959 in Charlotte, N.C.

The company, headquartered in Matthews, N.C., has more than 8,000 stores in 46 states. It’s a subsidiary of Dollar Tree, based on Chesapeake, Va.

