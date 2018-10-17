1 hurt in car-garbage truck collision in Washington Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One person was taken to a hospital after a car and a garbage truck collided on Route 66 at Martin Drive in Washington Township Wednesday morning.

According to Washington Township police, a Ford City man was driving on Route 66 when his car hit a Vogel Disposal garbage truck pulling out of Martin Drive.

The man was trapped inside his car for a time. He was not seriously hurt, but was taken to a hospital, the dispatcher said.

The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. The road was closed until the scene was cleared shortly after 7 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

