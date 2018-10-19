Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Single lane closures this weekend on Route 28 between exits 14 and 16

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
A section of Route 28 will undergo major construction this year.
Updated 4 hours ago

Route 28 backups will continue over the weekend, but will last only one day between Tarentum and Harrison, exits 14 and 16.

On either Saturday or Sunday, depending on the weather, PennDOT will restrict traffic to a single lane in either direction from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The single-lane restrictions will occur in various locations in each direction between the Tarentum/New Kensington (Exit 14) and the Freeport/Millerstown (Exit 16) interchanges as crews conduct shoulder back-up work.

Additionally, crews will pave Millerstown Road/Bakerstown Road causing short-term ramp closures. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Exit 16, Millerstown Road/Bakerstown Road ramp detours:

Northbound Route 28 off-ramp to Bakerstown Road at Freeport/Millerstown Road exit: From northbound Route 28, continue northbound past the closed ramp. Take the Route 356 Butler/Freeport (Exit 17) off-ramp. Turn right onto Route 356. Turn left onto southbound Route 28 on-ramp toward Pittsburgh. Follow southbound Route 28 to the Freeport/Millerstown (Exit 16) off-ramp. Take the off-ramp to Bakerstown Road

Bakerstown Road on-ramp to southbound Route 28: From Bakerstown Road, take the on-ramp to northbound Route 28. Take the Route 356 Butler/Freeport (Exit 17) off-ramp. Turn right onto Route 356. Turn left onto southbound Route 28 on-ramp toward Pittsburgh.

Southbound Route 28 off-ramp to Bakerstown Road at Freeport/Millerstown Road exit: From southbound Route 28, continue southbound past the closed ramp. Take the Natrona Heights/Brackenridge (Exit 15) off-ramp. Turn left onto Burtner Road. Turn left onto the northbound Route 28 on-ramp toward Kittanning. Follow northbound Route 28 to the Freeport/Millerstown (Exit 16) off-ramp. Take the off-ramp to Bakerstown Road.

Bakerstown Road on-ramp to northbound Route 28: From Bakerstown Road, take the on-ramp to southbound Route 28, then take the Natrona Heights/Brackenridge (Exit 15) off-ramp. Turn left onto Burtner Road. Turn left onto the northbound Route 28 on-ramp toward Kittanning.

The Route 28 work is part of an overall $34.34 million project, which includes concrete patching, an asphalt overlay, bridge preservation work, drainage and guide rail improvements, installation of a new automatic bridge de-icing system, lighting upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction.

The road work runs between Butler County and the structures spanning Bailies Run Road in East Deer Township.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

