Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum teen succumbs to injuries sustained in Brackenridge wreck

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
Eli Bussotti, 17, died on Sunday, his father, David Bussotti, confirmed.
A teen from Tarentum has died from injuries suffered in a car crash Friday in Brackenridge.

Eli was a senior at Highlands High School. The school district sent out a message to parents on Sunday confirming a student had died.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I deliver the sad news of the passing of one of our beloved high school seniors,” said substitute Superintendent Monique Mawhinney in the message.

Mawhinney said extra counselors would be available this week to support students, families and staff.

Counselors will be available after school at the middle school and high school from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Mawhinney asked the community to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers as they begin to grieve.

“When you are done listening to my message, please do me a favor and give your children or loved one a big hug,” she said. “It is during these difficult times we are reminded of how precious life really is, so let’s spend the rest of the weekend slowing down and being with those who matter most.”

Brackenridge police Officer Justin McIntire said Friday the crash happened at Freeport Road and Morgan Street shortly before 3 p.m. He said Eli was heading toward Tarentum on Freeport Road and tried to turn left onto Morgan Street.

McIntire said the car rode up guy wires on a utility pole and Eli, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car.

The car landed on its driver’s side on top of him in the grass beside St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. Three passersby pushed the car off of the boy.

Witnesses said the car appeared to be speeding, McIntire said Friday.

Eli was the only person riding in the Lexus sedan. No other vehicles were involved.

Attempts to reach police Sunday for further information were unsuccessful.

