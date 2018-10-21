Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Mourning friends remember Eli Bussotti as a guy who could light up a room

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, 7:36 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Eli Bussotti could light up a room wherever he went — telling jokes and making friends along the way.

The loss of that light makes it that much more difficult for those mourning his untimely death.

Eli, 17, a senior at Highlands High School, died Sunday from injuries sustained in a car crash Friday in Brackenridge.

Those close to him recalled their favorite memories of him Sunday night as they fought back tears.

Luke Cochran, 16, has been friends with Eli since they were children. He said Eli was always there for him, whether it was just checking in to make sure everything was all right or cracking a joke to get a smile.

“If you could have a friend like Eli, you were the luckiest person on earth,” he said. “That kid had a big enough heart to fill an entire room.”

Luke said Eli was outgoing and could be friends with anyone.

“Eli was one of those people, you put a bunch of people in a crowded room and you could still point him out,” he said. “He could make anybody laugh.”

Highlands senior Jake Arvay, 18, has been friends with Eli for about six years. He said despite their differences in interests — Jake more into music and Eli more into sports — that never deterred Eli from befriending him.

“He’d come into the lunch line (and say) ‘you did amazing in the show last night,’” he said. “He was the guy that you wanted to be around.”

Jake hopes the senior class can come together t0 be a little kinder to each other and a little safer for the rest of the school year.

“I talked to him that day,” Jake said, “and I didn’t even say goodbye to him because I didn’t think I needed to.”

Family friend Addie Evans, 21, said Eli was like a brother to her. They spent their childhood together with each other’s siblings.

“He definitely was very, very caring and family-oriented,” she said. “I know he’s definitely going to be missed.”

Evans said she wishes she would have had one more chance to talk with Eli before his accident.

“Kids sometimes fool around and this is a really, really hard lesson for all of us to be careful,” she said. “Whenever I hang up the phone, I always remind everyone I love them and to be safe — I wish he would have called me that day so I could have said that.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

Related Content
Tarentum teen succumbs to injuries sustained in Brackenridge wreck
A teen from Tarentum has died from injuries suffered in a car crash Friday in Brackenridge. Eli Bussotti, 17, died on Sunday, his father, David Bussotti, ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me