Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and others to break ground for new playground in Northmoreland Park

CNX Resources Corp., Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and Westmoreland County Commissioners will break ground for a new $75,000 playground at Northmoreland Park in Allegheny Township at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Northmoreland Park is the largest county park and attracts more than 100,000 visitors a year.

CNX and the Penguins Foundation will pay for most of the project.

CNX Resources Corp. approached Westmoreland County parks last year to build a new playground, according to Lauren Jones, county spokeswoman.

“CNX has a lot of natural gas resources in northern Westmoreland County and employs Westmoreland County residents,” she said. “So building a new playground at Northmoreland Park was a great fit.”

CNX has more than 50 active Marcellus wells and eight active Utica wells in Westmoreland County in Bell and Washington townships, according to Brian D. Aiello, CNX spokesman.

The county is a vital area for the company and its employees, Aiello said.

The Penguins Foundation is a good partner for such a project because it has built a template for state-of-art playgrounds around the region, he added.

The playground project is part of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Operation Restore Initiative and will “create exciting new opportunities for local children and their families,” said David Soltesz, president of the Penguins Foundation.

Construction will begin in early spring and finish later in the season.

The playground will be positioned next to a new pavilion that is being built at the 580-acre park. It is expected to be completed in the spring, McCloskey said.

Earlier, Greg McCloskey, director of the county’s department of parks and recreation, said no county workers will be used to install the playground equipment.

Volunteers from CNX and the Penguins Foundation will do the work.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.