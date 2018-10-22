Cheswick's loss of borough secretary will be Harmar's gain

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cheswick Borough Secretary Ian Fitzgerald is leaving the borough at the end of the month and heading to Harmar.

Harmar supervisors hired Fitzgerald on Thursday night in a unanimous vote. Fitzgerald will fill the secretary/treasurer position vacated by Donna Piper last month.

Piper left to take a job as Kiski Township’s manager.

Fitzgerald will be paid under the pro-rated annual rate of $66,000 for November and December and then his annual pay will go up to $68,000 on Jan. 1. He will work on a year-to-year basis. His first day will be Nov. 1.

Fitzgerald was hired last November to serve as Cheswick’s borough secretary under a two-year contract. His salary in Cheswick was $48,000 for the first year and was to be $49,440 for the second year.

Harmar officials said they received at least a dozen resumes and Fitzgerald’s was the most impressive.

“Ian was absolutely the best candidate,” Supervisor Bob Seibert said. “He should be a very easy fit.”

Fitzgerald said he’s appreciated the opportunity to serve Cheswick in his first municipal position. He said he looks forward to joining Harmar.

“It is a good opportunity for me and my career,” he said.

Harmar officials hope to eventually transition the secretary/treasurer position into a township manager’s position. The latter position has more authority. At that time the salary and duties would be re-evaluated. No date has been set for that transition.

Officials said there are several projects Fitzgerald will be able to quickly pick up once he starts. Those include working on scanning and digitizing the borough’s records, putting the ordinances online and designing new welcome signs for the township.

Calls made to Cheswick Council President Paul Jack and Vice President Michael Girardi were unsuccessful. A message left for Mayor Daniel Carroll was not immediately returned.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.