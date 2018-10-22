Big Lots in Harrison to donate to Habitat for Humanity Allegheny Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Big Lots will launch a new donation program Friday to help Habitat for Humanity Allegheny Valley provide a home for a single mom and her son.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it will donate $5 to Habitat for Humanity Allegheny Valley each time a Big Rewards loyalty member redeems a reward at the company’s Harrison store from Friday through Dec. 8.

John Tamiggi, executive director for Habitat for Humanity Allegheny Valley, said donations from the campaign will help with the costs for a home renovation along Garfield Street in Harrison. He said the 100-year-old home is being rehabbed for the single mother and her 9-year-old son.

“We at Habitat for Humanity Allegheny Valley are excited to see companies like Big Lots give back and invest in our community,” Tamiggi said. “Big Lots’ social corporate responsibility initiatives have vanguard this opportunity and identified the efforts of Habitat and its passionate volunteers as perfect partners to fund and support.”

Big Lots spokeswoman Shannan Hofman Bunting said the New Kensington-based nonprofit fit the criteria Big Lots focuses its donations on, such as hunger, poverty and children. She said giving priorities include supporting programs or organizations in the areas of health care, housing, hunger and education, especially those serving women and children.

The Harrison store, at 1726 Pacific Ave., was recently renovated and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The first 50 shoppers entering the store on Friday and Saturday will receive a reusable shopping bag filled with tasty treats from Big Lots.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.