Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Apollo-area churches to provide weekend meals, snacks to local students

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Pantry of Apollo United Presbyterian Church stocked for the Food4Kids program.
Mary Ann Thomas | Tribune-Review
Pantry of Apollo United Presbyterian Church stocked for the Food4Kids program.

Updated 3 hours ago

Some Apollo-Ridge students later this month will have backpacks brimming with healthy meals and snacks for weekends thanks to a new program launched by Apollo-area churches.

Food 4 Kinds will deliver its first food bags to the school on Oct. 26.

Apollo area churches initiated the program, approaching the school district earlier this year. It’s unknown how many families will eventually sign up for the program.

“I am happy to know our community is here to support our kids, regardless,” said Courtney Anderson, principal of Apollo-Ridge Elementary in the Spring Church section of Kiski Township.

Anderson said she is not aware of kids at her school going hungry on weekends.

About 27 families have signed up for the program so far, said Candy George, 69, of Kiski Township, a volunteer from Apollo United Presbyterian Church, who is leading the effort. George expects up to 100 students might be interested.

A retired secretary from Burrell School District, George got the idea from Burrell, which had a similar program.

About seven churches and 30 community volunteers are participating in Food 4 Kids.

It costs about $3 per child per week for a nonperishable food package for the weekend, George said. The churches have held multiple food drives while organizations and individuals have donated money to pay for more food. George hopes the fundraising stays brisk throughout the school year.

Sending school kids home with healthy food for the weekend has been a trend across the country. Locally, weekend food programs have been or are offered to students in the New Kensington-Arnold School District, Burrell, Franklin Regional and others.

The popularity of the programs is due to the number of children who could use more and healthier food when they are not at school. In 2017, more than 6 million children across America lived in food-insecure households, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For more than 15 years, the national Feeding America BackPack program has been providing nutritious food for students “to get enough to eat on the weekends.”

The income of students and their families are not a criteria to be in the Food 4 Kids program, Anderson added.

Food 4 Kids is targeted to about 300 students from kindergarten through the second grade.

Each weekend food package contains six to eight items for a couple of meals a day, dessert and snacks. The meals are as healthy as possible including pasta cups, apple sauce, cups of fruit, pudding, crackers with peanut butter and more. They can’t put too much in packages, which would weigh the bags down.

“They are just little tykes,” George said.

The school sent letters to the parents of the students who can decide if their kids need the extra food. The churches will deliver the packages on Thursdays to the school. Teachers will then discreetly stow the packages away in the backpacks of students who join the program.

More information on the program is available here or by calling 724-478-4807.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me