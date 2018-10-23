Funeral scheduled for Highlands senior Eli Bussotti

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for a Highlands High School senior who died Sunday from injuries suffered in a car accident.

A memorial celebration of life for Eli Bussotti, 17, will be held from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Duster Funeral Home, 347 East 10 th Ave. in Tarentum.

The Rev. Wesley Mash will conduct a Panachida Service for Eli at 1 p.m. The Highlands High School Honors Choir will perform songs in his honor at 6 p.m.

Following the choir performance, the family is asking for any friends and family who would like to share stories or memories of Eli to do so at that time.

“I want as many people who loved Eli to be there and to share stories, because this is going to be a celebration of him,” said Joy Krumenacker, Eli’s mother, on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in Eli’s name be made to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, 204 Sigma Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15238.

Eli’s organs were donated to at least eight people across the United States including a 1-year-old boy who will get half of his liver and a 45-year-old man who will get his lungs.

Krumenacker said the Center for Organ Recovery and Education staff went above and beyond to comfort the family, including recording Eli’s heartbeat and putting it in a Build-A-Bear to have forever.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.