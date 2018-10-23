Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Funeral scheduled for Highlands senior Eli Bussotti

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 3:30 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for a Highlands High School senior who died Sunday from injuries suffered in a car accident.

A memorial celebration of life for Eli Bussotti, 17, will be held from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Duster Funeral Home, 347 East 10 th Ave. in Tarentum.

The Rev. Wesley Mash will conduct a Panachida Service for Eli at 1 p.m. The Highlands High School Honors Choir will perform songs in his honor at 6 p.m.

Following the choir performance, the family is asking for any friends and family who would like to share stories or memories of Eli to do so at that time.

“I want as many people who loved Eli to be there and to share stories, because this is going to be a celebration of him,” said Joy Krumenacker, Eli’s mother, on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in Eli’s name be made to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, 204 Sigma Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15238.

Eli’s organs were donated to at least eight people across the United States including a 1-year-old boy who will get half of his liver and a 45-year-old man who will get his lungs.

Krumenacker said the Center for Organ Recovery and Education staff went above and beyond to comfort the family, including recording Eli’s heartbeat and putting it in a Build-A-Bear to have forever.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me