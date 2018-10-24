Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

No one hurt in Vandergrift house fire

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

No one was hurt in a fire that damaged a house on Hancock Avenue in Vandergrift on Tuesday.

Fire Chief Steve Potoka said eight to 10 people live in the rented house at 910 Hancock Ave. The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m.

The fire started in the basement and may have been caused by a discarded cigarette, Potoka said. It was ruled accidental.

Belongings in the basement caught fire, and the fire traveled up through the first floor to the roof of the single-story wood structure, he said.

Firefighters had it under control in about 45 minutes. None of them were hurt, and Potoka said they had no issues fighting the fire.

“The guys did a great job,” he said. “They stopped it pretty quick. It could have been worse.”

Potoka said the house could be repaired, but for now is not livable. The Red Cross was helping the residents.

Contrary to other reports, Potoka said a meth lab was not found in the basement of the house.

Vandergrift police could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

