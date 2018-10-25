Demand high for Harrison recycling event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To register for the Harrison and ECS&R recycling collection event, visit www.ecsr.net/recycling-events or call 866-815-0016.

Few reservations remain available for a recycling collection Saturday in Harrison.

Registration is required for the event being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the township municipal building. It is not restricted to township residents, Harrison Commissioner Bill Heasley said.

The collection is in its third year.

The township holds the event twice a year, in the spring and fall, Heasley said. This year’s spring collection was in April.

The township is holding the event with Environmental Coordination Services & Recycling . A representative of the company said there were 88 reservations as of Thursday afternoon, with only seven remaining.

There was such a big demand that the company had already increased the number of appointments from the originally planned 48. It is unlikely to be extended again, the representative said.

Heasley said appointments are used so residents don’t find themselves waiting in long lines to drop things off.

Items that are accepted include electronics with a screen, cord or circuit board; propane tanks; oil-based and latex paint; light bulbs and batteries; fluorescent lamps; household cleaning agents; aerosols; flammable liquids; stains, finishes and sealers; fertilizers; pool chemicals; antifreeze; waste oils, motor oil and fuel additives; putties, glues and adhesives; and pesticides, repellents, bug spray and rat poison.

Fees include:

Household hazardous waste: $1.45 per pound

Universal waste (bulbs and batteries): $1.35 per pound

Small and large propane tanks: $8 each

Small devices containing Freon: $0.62 per pound

All tube/CRT televisions and monitors: $0.60 per pound

Devices containing mercury: $6.70 per pound

All non-CRT devices and other electronics: $0.40 per pound

Items that are not accepted include explosives, radioactive materials, elemental mercury, ammunition, medical waste, large appliances, tires, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, syringes and compressed gas.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.