Valley News Dispatch

Demand high for Harrison recycling event

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
People wait in line to drop off unwanted electronics and household waste at a 2017 collection event in Harrison.
People wait in line to drop off unwanted electronics and household waste at a 2017 collection event in Harrison.

Few reservations remain available for a recycling collection Saturday in Harrison.

Registration is required for the event being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the township municipal building. It is not restricted to township residents, Harrison Commissioner Bill Heasley said.

The collection is in its third year.

The township holds the event twice a year, in the spring and fall, Heasley said. This year’s spring collection was in April.

The township is holding the event with Environmental Coordination Services & Recycling . A representative of the company said there were 88 reservations as of Thursday afternoon, with only seven remaining.

There was such a big demand that the company had already increased the number of appointments from the originally planned 48. It is unlikely to be extended again, the representative said.

Heasley said appointments are used so residents don’t find themselves waiting in long lines to drop things off.

Items that are accepted include electronics with a screen, cord or circuit board; propane tanks; oil-based and latex paint; light bulbs and batteries; fluorescent lamps; household cleaning agents; aerosols; flammable liquids; stains, finishes and sealers; fertilizers; pool chemicals; antifreeze; waste oils, motor oil and fuel additives; putties, glues and adhesives; and pesticides, repellents, bug spray and rat poison.

Fees include:

  • Household hazardous waste: $1.45 per pound
  • Universal waste (bulbs and batteries): $1.35 per pound
  • Small and large propane tanks: $8 each
  • Small devices containing Freon: $0.62 per pound
  • All tube/CRT televisions and monitors: $0.60 per pound
  • Devices containing mercury: $6.70 per pound
  • All non-CRT devices and other electronics: $0.40 per pound

Items that are not accepted include explosives, radioactive materials, elemental mercury, ammunition, medical waste, large appliances, tires, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, syringes and compressed gas.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

